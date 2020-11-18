Red Wing man gets prison for shooting someone in the neck

RED WING, Iowa – Shooting someone in the neck is sending a Red Wing man to prison.

John Charles Roberts, 20, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault for an incident on May 21, 2019. Authorities say he drunkenly fired out a window at a vehicle in the driveway and struck one person. Police say the victim was able to speak with them after the shooting.

Roberts reportedly fired after a female cousin told him she had been attacked by two men.

As part of a plea deal, charges of attempted murder and 1st degree assault were dismissed.

Roberts was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison, with credit for 343 days already served. He’s also be ordered to pay restitution.