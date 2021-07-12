The Red Wing Trap Team is excited for the future

RED WING, Minn. - The Red Wing Trap Team brought home the State Tournament trophy for the first time in program history!

The team won the Class 6A title for the first time, too.

"It was just so exciting. We all shot, like, so amazing. I remember shooting on the line with everybody and after we rotate each station, the scorer calls out how many birds you hit out of five at each station. And I just remember him saying, 'all fives, all fives, all fives," says graduated senior Chloe Struss.

The Red Wing Trap Team completed something no one in program history has done before - winning Section 6A and bringing home the State Tournament trophy.

"It's mainly a mental sport. It's not very physical. But just not getting angry or disappointed or anything. You have to have laser focus to break them all," says sophomore Jacob Quade.

The team participated in a few tournaments earlier in the year, which helped prepare the Wingers for State.

There are five athletes on the team.

The Wingers shot 484 clays out of 500 in the State Tournament.

The second-place team was just one clay behind.

"I got better and better every year, each practice. Now I'm going to be a sophomore, shooting pretty well ... way better than I was when I started. So that's part of the fun, seeing how you've progressed," says sophomore Isaac Kosek.

Coach Scott Kosek started the team just six years ago.

He says the skills the athletes learn on the field are good life lessons.

"What do we do as adults and kids when things don't go our way, you know? And we're really trying to teach them to keep their focus and composure the whole time so that they can really excel. And like I said, that's a real-life skill," says Coach Kosek.

Isaac and Jacob will be back to compete next year.

Chloe is taking her talents to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.