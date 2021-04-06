Red Wing Ignite hosts virtual 'Shark Tank'

KIMT NEWS 3 - Have you ever seen a basketball playing robot before? That was one of the products pitched at the E1 Ignite Cup Tuesday as Red Wing Ignite hosted its virtual 'Shark Tank.'

Alijah Nelson and his company Jocklab designed the robot. He was one of five entrepreneurs that pitched their products to judges like the hit tv series 'Shark Tank.'

The winner of the event automatically moves on to the semifinals of the Minnesota Cup, going up against other entrepreneurs in the state. Nelson said this is a great opportunity for business owners to get their feet in the door.

"We have the opportunity to gain some traction which is big, traction is everything for startups," he said. "Also we get the opportunity to share our different ideas in business to get feedback from all the judges and feedback is very important."

Stacy Nimmo, executive director of Red Wing Ignite said the event could serve as a launching pad for young entrepreneurs. Beth Fyno of Oronoco was a previous winner of the event, she made an appearance on 'Shark Tank' earlier this year.