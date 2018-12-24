Red Kettle campaign wraps up Christmas Eve

MASON CITY, Iowa - Christmas Eve marked the final day of hearing the familiar sound of jingling bells.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign officially wrapped up for the season Monday afternoon. Donations goes towards funding disaster relief, community outreach and more.

Jack Mueller began bell ringing last year, and finds it very enjoyable in helping out with the cause, especially during the home stretch.

"It's a very satisfying thing to do. And I think it's a worthwhile cause people are contributing to," Mueller said.

"I'm retired and I was looking for some volunteer things to do, and I heard wonderful things about the Salvation Army, so I thought it would be a good way to spend some time," Mueller adds.

For Sylvia Vrainard and her daughter Jennifer Cannella, bell ringing on Christmas Eve is a family tradition.

"What I remember is I thought it would be a good idea for us to start to do something like this. It's a good tradition and we've enjoyed it."

Vrainard and Cannella note that they had a good turnout during their two hour shift at Hy-Vee West in Mason City, and adds that more people tend to donate on the day before Christmas.

"I think a lot of people maybe haven't been donating throughout the month, but will put in a $5 or $10 in today or something more," Cannella said.

According to Kenyon Sivels with the Mason City Salvation Army, their unofficial total of donations raised was $94,379, just slightly under their goal of $95,000. An official total is expected to be released Wednesday.

KIMT is still waiting to hear back about the totals in Albert Lea, Austin and Rochester.