Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Red Kettle campaign wraps up Christmas Eve

Mason City Salvation Army has (unofficially) collected $94,379 in this year's campaign

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 9:34 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Christmas Eve marked the final day of hearing the familiar sound of jingling bells.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign officially wrapped up for the season Monday afternoon. Donations goes towards funding disaster relief, community outreach and more.

Jack Mueller began bell ringing last year, and finds it very enjoyable in helping out with the cause, especially during the home stretch.

"It's a very satisfying thing to do. And I think it's a worthwhile cause people are contributing to," Mueller said.

"I'm retired and I was looking for some volunteer things to do, and I heard wonderful things about the Salvation Army, so I thought it would be a good way to spend some time," Mueller adds.

For Sylvia Vrainard and her daughter Jennifer Cannella, bell ringing on Christmas Eve is a family tradition.

"What I remember is I thought it would be a good idea for us to start to do something like this. It's a good tradition and we've enjoyed it."

Vrainard and Cannella note that they had a good turnout during their two hour shift at Hy-Vee West in Mason City, and adds that more people tend to donate on the day before Christmas.

"I think a lot of people maybe haven't been donating throughout the month, but will put in a $5 or $10 in today or something more," Cannella said.

According to Kenyon Sivels with the Mason City Salvation Army, their unofficial total of donations raised was $94,379,  just slightly under their goal of $95,000. An official total is expected to be released Wednesday.

KIMT is still waiting to hear back about the totals in Albert Lea, Austin and Rochester. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
We'll have some snow for Christmas but a bigger storm arrives in the days that follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

Real Christmas Trees Surpass The Artificial Options

Image

Beware of Holiday Fire Hazards

Image

Gas prices over the holidays

Image

SAW Fall Rewind

Image

Gift of Life on Christmas Eve

Image

Small Business Administration Not Offering Loans During Shutdown

Image

Shots Fired Outside Mason City Watering Hole Raise Concern

Image

Ice Fishing Safety Warning

Image

Red Kettle Camoaign Wraps Up

Community Events