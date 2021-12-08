Red Kettle campaign running behind in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Salvation Army of North Iowa says its annual Red Kettle Campaign isn’t ringing too many bells this year.

The non-profit group says its traditional holiday fundraising effort is down from where it was at the same time in 2020.

“Christmastime donations to The Salvation Army are critically important, since they make it possible for our service units to carry out their mission to serve those in need—both during the holiday season and year-round,” states a Salvation Army press release. “The needs funded by these donations are vital; they range from providing food and utility-bill assistance amid the lingering pandemic to supporting youth programs and more.”

The 2021 Red Kettle goal for the Salvation Army of North Iowa is $92,550. Donations can be made at Salvation Army red kettles in the area, or online at masoncityredkettle.org, or by sending a check to The Salvation Army of North Iowa, 747 Village Green Drive, Mason City, IA 50401.

Volunteers are also still needed for bell-ringing shifts. People wishing to volunteer can go to registertoring.com to sign up for a convenient location and shift time.