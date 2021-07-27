Red Cross: increase in house fires in Iowa in 2021

MASON CITY, Iowa - On average, the American Red Cross responds to a disaster, including house fires, every 8 minutes. In Iowa, the agency has been responding to more of them as of late.

The Nebraska-Iowa Region of the Red Cross responded to nearly 300 disasters between January 1 and June 30 of this year, with about 95% of them being house fires.

The Red Cross has an active fire prevention campaign, encouraging home owners and renters to practice a 2-minute fire drill and test smoke alarms monthly.