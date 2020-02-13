KIMT-TV 3 – The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are teaming up to encourage blood donation.
Medical experts say patients fighting cancer used nearly one-quarter of America’s blood supply and there aren’t enough donations to meet the ongoing need.
That’s why these two national organizations are encouraging everyone to donate or make a gift to help patients and their families.
To find out how you can give blood or otherwise assist, click here.
Related Content
- Red Cross and Cancer Society say give blood now
- Blood donor centers calling on donors to give blood
- Red Cross issues cold weather safety tips
- New blood pressure guidelines
- KIMT's Tyler Utzka a candidate for the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign
- Relay for Life of Dodge County, one of American Cancer Society's top events in the region
- First Blood (1982) vs Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
- Red Cross handing out flood clean-up kits in Iowa
- Fire Department Wins Blood Drive
- The National Blue Blood Drive
Scroll for more content...