Red Cross and Cancer Society say give blood now

Teaming up in February to encourage donation.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 3:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are teaming up to encourage blood donation.

Medical experts say patients fighting cancer used nearly one-quarter of America’s blood supply and there aren’t enough donations to meet the ongoing need.

That’s why these two national organizations are encouraging everyone to donate or make a gift to help patients and their families.

To find out how you can give blood or otherwise assist, click here.

