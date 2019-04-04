'Recycling' toys for Earth Day

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - We're only a few weeks away from Earth Day, and while you may be tempted to throw some of your children's old toys away, consider recycling them instead.

The Clear Lake Earth Day Committee came up with the idea, and set up collection bins to collection donations of new and gently used outdoor toys, sports equipment and other items at the Public Library and the CLTel office.

Brianna Sholly is the Youth Services Librarian at the Library, and says the goal is to get more kids outside.

"Kids are outside playing less and less, so we're really trying to push people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, and the way kids do that is through play."

In addition, the idea fits into this year's theme of reducing and recycling.

"We're looking to do a lot more education and recycling things that everybody has at home, ways to get rid of things that we maybe don't know how to get rid of, and toys came up in discussion."

Donations will be accepted until April 24th, and will be distributed during OutdoorFest on the 27th.