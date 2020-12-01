Recycle your old Christmas lights at RPU

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you are looking through your Christmas lights and think you need some new ones this year, make sure to properly recycle your old lights.

Rochester Public Utilities has a drop box in their lobby.

Communications Coordinator Tony Benson tells KIMT News 3 it's important to keep old Christmas lights out of landfills because of all the parts of a light strand.

When RPU recycles the Christmas lights, they take them apart and distribute the pieces accordingly.

RPU also wants you to remember energy efficiency when purchasing Christmas lights.

"Taking a look and finding old strands, old lights, that are not energy efficient. What do we do? We go to the store, buy a new one. So what we want to do is encourage customers to buy the LED bulbs, which are energy efficient, they last longer, and they use a lot less electricity," Benson says.

If you do buy the correct LED lights, RPU will give you a rebate on your next bill.

You can find more details here.

RPU is accepting lights until January 29th.