Recycle your Christmas tree by feeding it to goats

LANESBORO, Minn. - If you haven't gotten around to getting rid of your Christmas tree yet, we have an idea for you.

You can let goats snack on it.

The Driftless Goat Company has been around for four years now and continues to grow.

You can also hire the goats to eat weeds on your property.

Even during the pandemic, they've actually seen an increase in business.

"I think that with the pressures of COVID and the pressures that surround us every day, any sort of ease and release is a blessing. And there's a personal connection I think that stays with them even after the goats are done with their job," says Peter Ruen.

For the goats to clear an overgrown area, the company charges roughly $600 per acre.