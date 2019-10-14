Recruiting the next generation of 4-H

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - If you're between the ages of 5-21 and looking for a group who's main mission is bettering their communities and self development, 4-H may be for you.

At Sunday's '4-H Fireup' at the Worth County Fairgrounds, members shared their stories of why they joined and what opportunities could await potential members, such as the National 4-H Congress and various community building projects.

Nathan Hannemann has been a part of 4-H since he was in 4th grade, and has been working members on a garden project. He says being a part of 4-H has helped improve his public speaking skills.

"I've never been a great public speaker, but talking to groups of kids and other leaders in the community has really improved my skills and grow as a public speaker, so I can feel more confident in public audiences."

Marli Backhaus is a 7-year member of 4-H, and is part of the county council, who helps younger members organize events and grow them into the next leaders.

"There are hundreds of different things you can do in 4-H. You don't have to come up to the fair with 20 projects. If you only show one and show growth throughout your years, that's still taking something away from 4-H and showing progress throughout the experience."

Annually, 4-H'ers participate in about 2.5 million citizenship projects, the same number in healthy living projects, and 5 million science projects across the U.S. If you're interested in joining, you can find your local 4-H chapter here.