Recruiting a new generation of poll workers

MASON CITY, Iowa - We're a little more than a month out from Iowa's primary election on June 2nd. And while Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to vote by absentee ballot, in person polls will remain open.

However, poll workers are needed. And they are a crucial component in elections, where they check in voters, make sure voters have the right ballot, answer questions, and help ensure elections run smoothly.

That's why Pate is launching a statewide initiative to recruit younger poll workers.

"Traditionally, poll workers tend to come from age groups that are more vulnerable to COVID-19, particularly seniors. That's why we're asking younger Iowans to step up and serve during this coming June primary. We need that help in order to be successful in ensuring voters our poll workers are in the safest conditions possible."

His office has been working to provide masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, social distancing markers, and other materials in every precinct across the state to protect voters and poll workers from the risk of spreading COVID-19.

For those who are interested, you must be at least 17 years old, be a resident of the county you serve in, registered to vote in Iowa, and complete training.

"This is a chance for folks who maybe have already been involved in their community. For some, they're just starting that path. we're extending that invitation to help us out on a grassroots level of democracy. Whether it's some of those teachers who aren't working right now, whether it's some of our folks who are veterans who have served our country and our willing to step up again, or some of those folks that are activists in their community, they can be a part of this."

For more information on voting in the primary, including getting started on being a poll worker, visit pollworker.iowa.gov.