Recovery is Happening needs your help furnishing new sobriety homes

The two new houses will be in Rochester and Austin.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 8:47 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The local organization Recovery Is Happening is opening the doors to two new sobriety homes and they need your help in getting basic items like blankets.

In November, a men's home in Rochester and a women's home in Austin. They’re expanding their Join our Journey housing program.

Before the men and women can continue their journey to sobriety, they need necessities to fill the home like sheets, beds and dressers. Tiffany Hunsley is the founder and CEO of Recovery is Happening and says what makes this program unique is they're taking off the pressure to be healed.
“We don't determine a 30,60,90 day program individuals can stay with our program as long as they need,” she says.

You can drop off the items here at the center or they can come to you to pick up anything you might have to fill the home. To get in contact with recovery is happening you can email them at info@rih.com or Click here for the FaceBook link.

