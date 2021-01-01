Recovering financially on a federal and local level in 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We’re all hoping for a better 2021 and that includes having an improved fiscal year.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy is projecting a better 2021 but says that will involve getting control of the pandemic given that will help fiscally to have increased tax revenue coming in.

Hardy says at the federal level the U.S. has spent more than double what it’s take in; that’s $3.5 trillion taken in versus $7 trillion spent.

When President-elect Joe Biden takes office he says the focus will be on curbing the national debt.

That means controlling the pandemic which will hopefully happen by this summer once more people get vaccinated.

In turn that will allow more people to travel, get back to work and go back to dining in restaurants.

Hardy explained, “The restaurant revenue this coming summer should skyrocket across the country and those restaurants will pay payroll taxes, their employees will pay payroll taxes and both will pay income tax.”

Hardy says the number one source of revenue for the government is all of us paying income taxes with the second being us paying our payroll taxes with employers matching it.

However, Hardy says he’s most concerned for state and local governments since this pandemic has pushed them beyond what they can control without federal help.

He says Minnesota lost a lot of travel revenue as well as fishing licenses and gas taxes in 2020. He’s hopeful the land of 10,000 lakes will be able to recover some of that this summer but it likely won’t be enough.

He says stimulus bills have helped but more will need to be done this year.

“This recent one had money for state and local governments but it's not enough to cover all 50 states, all three thousand counties and all tens of thousands of cities but it's a help,” he added.

Hardy says there are many states in worse shape than Minnesota.