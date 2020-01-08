Record number of calls for Mason City Fire Department in 2019

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you thought you had a busy year in 2019, the Mason City Fire Department might have you beat. They responded to 6,014 calls last year. That is a 36% increase from the number of calls they fielded back in 2009.

Deputy Chief Carl Ginapp says they aren't fighting fires nearly as often as they used to.

"The majority of calls is just your general medical calls," he said.

5,341 of last year's calls were medical related. Ginapp says this is due to an older population and Baby Boomers who are entering retirement. Mason City Fire Department does not just serve Mason City, but also provides ambulance transport services for towns in nearby counties.

"Different areas like Rockwell and Manly, we are the transport service and they have a first responder service in their community. So when you call 9-1-1 they actually have the local service respond immediately, start patient care and then we come just for the transport side of it,” said Ginapp.