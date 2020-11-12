Record number of COVID-19 tests at Graham Park site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the final days of operation for the Graham Park testing location Olmsted County says the site is performing a record number of coronavirus tests.

COVID-19 operations lead Dan Jensen says over the past seven days the testing site saw a total of 7,689 patients.

A new single day testing record was set on Monday with 1,308 people tested. Jensen says those numbers are overwhelming.

He explained, "We're seeing a lot more spread, COVID disease spread, within our community and that's a reflection of what we're seeing in the region. The other counties around us are seeing similar kinds of spikes in the number of people, or the percentage of people trying to get tested and the percentage of positives."

The last day of testing is on Saturday then Olmsted Medical Center patients will be seen at the FastCare North location on Elton Hills Drive and Mayo Clinic patients will be tested at the 41st St. Testing Center.

For now though Jensen says the site has made changes to help lower wait times as the number of patients looking to get tested increases.

"We started to open a little earlier to allow some of those cars to get through at the very beginning which is going to reduce and keep our lines a little bit shorter. We've also increased the amount of staff that are doing the actual swabs from last week to this week. I believe we've literally doubled the amount of people doing the swabs," said Jensen.

Jensen does say the county will consider reopening the Graham Park site in the spring when it's warmer if the need is still there.