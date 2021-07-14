Record number for new business filings in Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Despite the curveballs and adversity the pandemic threw at our everyday lives over the course of the last year or so, we're bouncing back on the business front from the pandemic. For some businesses, they've been able to enjoy continued success, even going as far as thriving.

The Iowa Secretary of State's office reports a record 33,260 new business registrations between July 2020 and the end of June, up from 24,481 from the previous fiscal year.

Last August, The Basic Birder, an established Mason City business for the last 26 years, opened a second location in the old Simply Nourished space. The plan to expand had been in the works for some time; last March, a lease was signed for the new location mere weeks before the pandemic began to ramp up.

While it was slow going at first, manager Kelly Biery says they've met their business goals, thanks to their loyal customers.

"Because we've been in business for so long in Mason City, we were able to get through that. The summer has been what I thought it would be. It's been very good, people are still finding us, tourists are coming. We're doing pretty good."

During the height of the pandemic, Biery says they were still able to meet their customers' needs through curbside service.

"Also in the pandemic, another thing that happened is people started to stay home and watch birds in their yards. It was a good boost for us when everybody was able to get back out."

The vast majority of the new businesses registered through the 'Fast Track' filing system that launched in 2018.