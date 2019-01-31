Record-breaking temps impact aging iinfrastructure

MASON CITY, Iowa- Many cities in our area are focusing on helping the elderly and homeless find warm places to stay while we hit record breaking temperatures throughout the week but it’s also taking its toll on aging infrastructure.

“Yesterday I woke up turned on the water and nothing came out,” said Crystal Ely of Mason City.

Ely had her water service line freeze leaving her without water for around 12 hours.

“My biggest concern was that my pipes would freeze and I would have to spend thousands to get them fixed,” she said.

Ely called the city to find out if it was a widespread issue and how to handle the frozen line. She learned there were a number of calls throughout the city for the same issue. Those with the city say it is up to the homeowner to keep those lines thawed. It came as no surprise to Ely that the temps are impacting older pieces of infrastructure.

“This is a very old house so I can see why it was impacted,” she said. “I think it was built in the early 1900’s.”