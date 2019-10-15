2019 Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Opener a showcase for southern MN hunting

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener wrapped up this past weekend. It was a record-breaking event, with roughly 170 hunters bagging 45 birds and more than 450 people attending the banquet.

Austin is hoping the event will change Minnesota's perception of the hunting opportunities in Southeastern Minnesota.

"I think there's a misconception among the hunting community and folks around the state that Southeast Minnesota doesn't have pheasants and we don't agree with that... I think we've shown, we've demonstrated, there's evidence now, that there is those opportunities here," says Justin Hanson, Mower County Soil and Water Conservation District manager.

"People don't generally think of Austin as a pheasant hunting hotbed but it's quietly becoming one and this weekend I think we were able to show that to the rest of the state," says Jamie Surdy, President of the Mower County Pheasants Forever chapter.