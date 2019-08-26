Recommended 2020 budget presented at Rochester City Council Study Session

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the second year in a row, the City of Rochester's proposed budget is ready for the mayor, city council, and public to lay their eyes on it more than 4 months in advance of when it needs to be approved.

"It takes many many people from our finance department and all the leadership team members, all the operating departments and many others to make sure that the document that's before the council is accurate, is up to date, and is something that's easy to navigate," says City Administrator Steve Rymer.

To view the budget, click here.