Clear

Recognizing Olmsted County Public Health workers for National Public Health Week

Public health agencies work year-round every year to keep our communities safe and healthy. But public health is sometimes invisble work, with many hands working behind the scenes. Over the past year during the pandemic, the importance of public health has been brought to light.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 6:15 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2021 6:44 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - National Public Health Week is April 5th-11th, and KIMT News 3 is highlighting some Olmsted County Public Health workers who play important roles in the community.

Public health agencies work year-round every year to keep our communities safe and healthy. But public health is sometimes invisble work, with many hands working behind the scenes. Over the past year during the pandemic, the importance of public health has been brought to light.

"I'm just excited post-pandemic for this new world for public health," says epidemiologist Meaghan Sherden. During the pandemic, a key part of her job is collecting, recording, sharing, and analyzing COVID-19 data. Because of all the planning and training OCPH does for major health threats, she feels the transition into COVID response has been pretty seamless. Sherden is excited the pandemic has created an awareness of just how prevalent public health work is in our communities. She's even been speaking with college students interested in a career in the field because they learned about it over the course of the last year.

While you may recognize public health's role in testing for, vaccinating against, and collecting information on the Coronavirus, emergency preparedness and response is just one facet of the job. Public health has a hand in everything from food insecurity, to walkability in our cities, to environmental hazards, and more. "It will be really interesting to see as we move through this, the more interest, the more understanding, and I think it just benefits our community that people know what public health is and what we're here to help with," says Sherden.

We have all learned how to work differently, interact differently, and go to school differently during the pandemic, just to name some examples. For Olmsted County Public Health workers, some of their job roles have completely changed during the pandemic.

"It was a quick pivot, that's for sure," chuckles Christa Seymour. Pre-pandemic, she worked with area schools as a public health nurse. With less than 24 hours noticed, she learned she'd be trained as a contract tracing investigator. Her team interviews people who have tested positive for the virus, finds out where they've been and who they've been around, and provide any resources they may need for food or housing while they quarantine. Seymour hopes when the pandemic is behind us, people will still recognize that public health is here to keep the community healthy and safe. "To be that face that the students recognize and know. 'I remember my public health nurse, she came in and taught us about whatever it may be... I need help. I want to reach out and connect and see if she can help me with a situation i'm currently in,'" she explains.

Community health specialist Abby Tricker has also shifted to a new role. She's a part OCPH's health promotions team, but has mainly been working on the covid information line during the pandemic. Answering calls and questions was at times stressful early on in the pandemic, because information was changing often. Sometimes callers needed answers, and sometimes they just needed to feel heard by someone. Tricker is proud of the work she and fellow public health employees have done over the last year. "I feel even more proud of the work we're doing throughout this response just knowing that we saved lives and that we're doing is making an impact and it's being recognized," she says.

Collaboration has also been key to successfully responding to COVID-19 in Olmsted County. "One important thing I've learned is that we can't do it on our own," says Tricker. The call line was first run by solely public health employees, but they quickly became overwhelmed.

That's when the Rochester Public Library and other community partners came in, to help take some of the burden off of OCPH. The library has always been involved in the city's emergency operations planning. In 2020, that plan had to go into effect.

"People had questions. Lots of questions. And who can they trust the most to answer those questions? Your local librarian. It gave meaningful work for people to do at home and some of us were medically vulnerable and being able to work frontline really wasnt an option. Instead, we're working frontline on the phones," explains Kimberly Edson. She's head of reader services at the Rochester Public Library, but has been managing the COVID information line during the pandemic. Librarians are skilled at scouring the web and other resources for information, making them a great option to help with the call intake.

Since the call line's inception, library workers have handled roughly 6,500 calls. County workers have managed around 3,100. The call line has helped thousands of individuals get important information.

Though the workers we spoke to hope the next health crisis our community may face is not in the near future, they feel they've learned invaluable lessons over the last year that will help them respond to future emergencies.

As we move closer to a new normal, public health will help with pandemic recovery and addressing issues like mental health and delayed care. Once the threat of COVID-19 is behind us, these workers hope Olmsted County citizens remember public health is a resource to keep them healthy and safe, even when we're not fighting a global pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 530662

Reported Deaths: 6967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1104961655
Ramsey45899842
Dakota40347410
Anoka36452410
Washington23804272
Stearns20234211
St. Louis16099291
Scott15124115
Wright13974123
Olmsted1245894
Sherburne990778
Carver915541
Clay750789
Rice7281100
Blue Earth666239
Kandiyohi612379
Crow Wing575186
Chisago529748
Otter Tail524072
Benton508896
Mower442732
Winona432949
Douglas424970
Goodhue424270
Nobles393847
Morrison374556
McLeod372254
Beltrami360355
Polk355466
Itasca351451
Isanti348259
Steele340012
Lyon336348
Becker335848
Carlton317852
Freeborn313227
Pine301620
Nicollet291742
Brown283139
Mille Lacs262447
Todd262230
Le Sueur259622
Cass236826
Waseca224420
Meeker223037
Martin205829
Wabasha19693
Roseau191018
Hubbard165741
Dodge16564
Renville163543
Houston161614
Redwood160235
Fillmore14959
Cottonwood149320
Pennington148018
Chippewa142736
Faribault139719
Wadena138120
Sibley130010
Aitkin124236
Watonwan12299
Kanabec122021
Rock120218
Jackson109210
Yellow Medicine105918
Pipestone105825
Murray9889
Pope9646
Swift96218
Marshall82817
Stevens78110
Lake77219
Clearwater75014
Wilkin74512
Lac qui Parle72822
Koochiching71211
Big Stone5524
Lincoln5472
Grant5298
Norman5029
Mahnomen4807
Unassigned47678
Kittson43022
Red Lake3756
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2832
Cook1410

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 352613

Reported Deaths: 5776
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55073593
Linn20029328
Scott18436233
Black Hawk15379306
Woodbury14681219
Johnson1371980
Dubuque12913202
Dallas1076596
Pottawattamie10491157
Story1018447
Warren543786
Clinton527189
Cerro Gordo515286
Webster505590
Sioux500673
Marshall475474
Muscatine449896
Des Moines437364
Wapello4230120
Buena Vista420240
Jasper404869
Plymouth391479
Lee365555
Marion352875
Jones291555
Henry284637
Bremer277560
Carroll277350
Crawford260539
Boone254531
Benton248555
Washington246649
Dickinson235043
Mahaska221349
Jackson216542
Kossuth209960
Clay206025
Tama205969
Delaware198239
Winneshiek191033
Page188120
Buchanan186231
Fayette182541
Cedar181823
Wright177535
Hardin177240
Hamilton176549
Harrison172873
Clayton164155
Butler161534
Mills156020
Cherokee155138
Floyd153442
Lyon152441
Madison151619
Poweshiek151633
Allamakee148951
Iowa144424
Hancock142034
Winnebago134831
Grundy134432
Cass133754
Calhoun132911
Jefferson130435
Appanoose125947
Louisa125848
Emmet125640
Sac125319
Shelby125035
Mitchell124941
Union123132
Chickasaw121615
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116528
Franklin112021
Palo Alto108722
Howard102222
Unassigned9990
Montgomery98737
Clarke97823
Keokuk94030
Monroe92428
Ida88133
Adair83932
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79424
Greene75910
Lucas74722
Osceola72616
Worth6898
Taylor64412
Fremont59610
Decatur5849
Van Buren55118
Ringgold53122
Wayne51723
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VA issuing co-payment cancellations and refunds

Image

It's National Public Health Week

Image

Gov. Walz makes food service workers a priority for vaccination

Image

Speed limits are changing in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/7/21)

Image

World Health Day

Image

Feenstra tours north Iowa

Image

Self Driving Shuttles in Rochester

Image

National Public Health Week

Image

Elton Hills Drive Bridge Construction

Community Events