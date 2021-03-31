Recognizing doctors and other critical staff on National Doctors Day

ROCKWELL, Iowa - Now more than ever, doctors are dedicating a lot of time and energy into keeping people safe and healthy during an uncertain time.

National Doctors Day is a day to not only recognize doctors, but also nurses and other staff critical to taking care of the public.

Over the course of 2020, Dr. Charity Baker has seen the healthcare world turned upside down, both at her own practice at Rockwell, and at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond. In the begnning, seeing patients was different. At her clinic, they would restrict patients who have COVID from coming inside, bringing services like strep screens and RSV tests outside to ensure that no sickness gets passed around indoors, as well as strengthening sanitation practices.

"I've tried to avoid getting near people or even touching people for an exam if it's not going to change what I do for them, so that we can avoid close contact if one or both of us would be exposed or carry the virus with us."

She also notes of the initial public fear around the virus.

"There was a great fear of anyone even coming to an office visit, being in the building with people who might be sick. March and April last year had very few visits, in both locations that I work. For the science world, it was a very interesting time, scientifically, for the novel virus."

One side effect of this is the delay or putting off of much needed and vital procedures.

"I think a lot of things got put on the back burner with regards to preventative healthcare, pap smears, mammograms, vaccines, things like that. I think a number of well child visits got rescheduled or people were too afraid to come in, which defeats the purpose of preventative healthcare altogether. And a lot of elective surgeries have been put off, so it's creating this great delay in care for all of the other issues that people have had, while still fighting a worldwide pandemic."

At the hospital in Belmond, during a time of surging cases last year, Baker was only of a handful of doctors seeing respiratory patients over the course of months.

"Everyone in the medical community, by far and away, rose to the occasion to say, 'this is something big. Let's do our part to keep taking care of people and give them the best care we can.'"

However, there has been some good that has come out of the last year. Baker notes that has been an increase in tele-health visits, as well as the drastic reduction of influenza and RSV cases locally. She recently heard from an in-patient pediatricians at the hospital that at the beginning of March, there has yet to be a single patient admitted for an RSV case.

"This is the first time in my 20 years of schooling and seeing patients that I have seen zero cases of influenza and zero cases of RSV in an entire season. There may be some benefit to the mask, and there may be some benefit to us being aware of our space, our shared time with people, germs, there is something to that."

On this National Doctors Day, Baker says everyone involved in medicine should be recognized.

"Doctors don't work independently and we have lots of people working in a hospital clinic setting that deserve recognition and are really the front line people with regards to phone calls, patient care and getting information for physicians and other providers."