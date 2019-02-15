Clear
Recognized for her work in rescuing dogs, but others helped make it possible

Humane Society of North Iowa Executive Director Sybil Soukup recognized for work on November's dog seizure from Worth County breeder...but it was more than just her.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 10:07 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A familiar face on KIMT is one of the Humane Society of the United States' "Advocates We Love" winners for her anti-puppy mill efforts.

The Humane Society of North Iowa's Sybil Soukup earned the honor by helping lead the effort to remove over 300 Samoyed dogs from White Fire Kennels near Manly as part of a larger investigation. 154 Samoyeds were seized from the Worth County breeder in November.

She didn't think she would win an award like this in her career, but she adds that she has an enormous amount of help on her side.

"All of my shelter staff took on the extra effort and the extra demands. My shelter manager Stacy Rooney, she's really the one that did a lot of the leg work and made a lot of the phone calls. As the face of the organization, I'm happy to represent all of these people that worked so hard for this rescue effort."

Barbara Kavars, the owner of White Fire Kennels, recently filed an appeal in an effort to keep 9 of those seized dogs, plus four cats. Soukup hopes that the judge's initial ruling stands, as she remains concerned about the health of the animals.

"I don't want these dogs to ever go back to a lifetime of confinement and breeding, which is exactly where they would go."

Soukup was one of 14 nationwide advocates awarded by the Humane Society of the United States' "Stop Puppy Mills" campaign.

