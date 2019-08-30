Recent cool weather not helping corn crop maturity

MASON CITY, Iowa - Soon, the fall harvest will be upon us. And there is increasing concern that we could get our first cross before growers can get their slow growing crops out of the field.

Experts with Iowa State University Extension say that instead of the cooler than normal temperatures we've been having recently, more warmer temperatures are needed for corn planted along the Minnesota border to mature completely before the first frost. In addition, for corn in the Northwest part of the state that was planted after June 1, it is still in the milking stage, and is expected to reach maturity by the middle of October, leaving a relatively short window for harvest.

For soybeans, they're starting to fill pods, and aphids reached treatment thresholds in scattered areas, though in the south, they're seeing scattered patches of white mold on some plants.

Jerry Maier farms near Eagle Grove, and he agrees with the report, as he too has seen a wild year of weather taking a hit on his crop, including heavy rainfall earlier in the year. He's concerned if his crop can make it in time.

'We were real late getting our corn and beans in. Some of the corn went in early, then 30 days where nothing happened, and a lot of it went in mid June. We're real concerned about whether it's going to make it before the frost hits us.

"In Eagle Grove, we had close to 6 in. [of rain] in the last two weeks, and that helped out a lot. But we need Mother Earth to bring a little more sunshine and some warm temperatures to finish the crop out."

According to the latest USDA crop progress report, 76% of the state's corn crop has reached the dough stage, 11 days behind last year. The condition of corn itself was rated 65% good to excellent, with similar results for soybeans.