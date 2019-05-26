Clear

Receiving an honorary diploma

Man who dropped out of high school to join the service receives high school diploma nearly 7 decades later

Posted: May. 26, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It's the time of year where many people are celebrating graduates. On Sunday, a North Iowa man was finally able to get his high school diploma.

Phil Hess was a freshman at Charles City High School in 1950, but dropped out to fight in the Korean war. With no diploma, he still received a GED while stationed at Palm Beach Air Force in Florida. He would later go on to get his associate's from Eastern Arizona College and bachelor's from Arizona State University, and worked as a postmaster, a home builder, and a college instructor, as well as a farmer after retirement.

Hess says he was surprised something like this was being planned, and is overwhelmed to officially receive his diploma after nearly seven decades later after hearing from Superintendent Mike Fisher.

"He said there was something that I didn't have that I should have, and he said the diploma from here. I had no idea there was anything like this was in the works. I didn't ask for nothing, I never intended anything."

He offers some words to those who are graduating.

"Always be honest. Be straightforward and do a good job. Don't be afraid to take on something. Always look forward, not look backwards."

