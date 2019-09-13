Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Receiving a once in a lifetime opportunity

A North Iowa single mom that has had trials in her life is getting the chance to further her education thanks to a full-ride scholarship

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A para-educator tested by tough times is getting a chance to further her education, thanks to a generous scholarship.

Abigail Zavala's life has been filled with challenges.

"I have had a lot of experience with different kinds of abuse, sexual abuse, domestic abuse."

Including making medical decisions for her father, after being involved in a collision with a train.

"Since I was the only one covering my bills, it was really hard. It was the middle of winter and I had to travel between here and Des Moines. My kids were still in school."

But despite all the obstacles life threw at her, it didn't stop this Lincoln Elementary para from following her heart.

"I feel like I can use my experiences to help other people and help kids which has inspired me to pursue this journey of higher education."

She is currently working on getting her A.A. in Psychology and Human Services certificate through NIACC.

Enter the Caring Pregnancy Center, where Abigail has turned to for help during her two pregnancies. When she about a full-ride scholarship through the center's parent organization Care Net and Regent University, she jumped at the chance.

Jo Hafermann is the Executive Director of the Center, and nominated Abigail.

"They were looking for someone who had goals, who was working towards those goals already."

Much to her surprise, Abigail was selected for the scholarship, the first time a client through the Mason City center has received one.

"Even just saying thank you doesn't express the gratitude that I feel, because this is totally sending my family and I on a new direction for our future, and I am so excited and grateful to have that blessing."

Abigail is currently finishing up classes this semester at NIACC, and is expected to start online classes through Regent next spring.

The application window for next year won't be open until mid-2020. If you care to apply, you must be an ongoing client of the Caring Pregnancy Center, where they will nominate a person for the scholarship.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
A cooler Friday with a potential for storms Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Targets for Tatas

Image

Pouring the concrete

Image

Economic Development Workshop

Image

MercyOne Follow Up

Image

Flooding in Austin

Image

Rochester City Lines

Image

3 Things to Watch

Image

Drone video: Austin flooding

Image

Ten candidates hit the debate stage

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Community Events