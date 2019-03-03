Recapping Minnesota's wrestling state champions

Class A
132: Jackson Hale (Grand Meadow-LeRoy Ostrander-Southland) defeats Mason Gode by 3-0 decision.
195: Michael Nelson (Dover-Eyota) defeated Tyler Vanluik by pinfall (2:41).
Class AA
145: Carlos Ruffo (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Kellen Schauer by 3-1 decision.
160: Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Cade Mueller by 3-2 decision.
182: Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Zachary Peterson by pinfall (1:54).
Class AAA
182: Zach Glazier (Albert Lea) defeated Cade King by 1-0 decision.
