Recapping Minnesota's wrestling state champions

Wrestlers from the area made their dream a reality Saturday night, capturing state championships.

Posted: Mar. 3, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Class A

132: Jackson Hale (Grand Meadow-LeRoy Ostrander-Southland) defeats Mason Gode by 3-0 decision.

195: Michael Nelson (Dover-Eyota) defeated Tyler Vanluik by pinfall (2:41). 

Class AA

145: Carlos Ruffo (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Kellen Schauer by 3-1 decision.

160: Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Cade Mueller by 3-2 decision.

182: Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) defeated Zachary Peterson by pinfall (1:54).

Class AAA

182: Zach Glazier (Albert Lea) defeated Cade King by 1-0 decision.

