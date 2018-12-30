Clear
Recall issued for infant snowsuits

Officials warn of possible choking hazard.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – Some infant snowsuits are being recalled due to a possible choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it involves girls infant snowsuits sold in sizes 0 to 18 months. They were sold between August and November at “The Children’s Place” stores nationwide and online at childrensplace.com.

Federal authorities say there has been a report of a metal snap detaching from one of these infant snowsuits, which could result in choking. No injuries have been reported, however.

Consumers are being advised to immediately return these snowsuits for a full refund.

