Recall issued for infant snowsuits

WASHINGTON, DC – Some infant snowsuits are being recalled due to a possible choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it involves girls infant snowsuits sold in sizes 0 to 18 months. They were sold between August and November at “The Children’s Place” stores nationwide and online at childrensplace.com.

Federal authorities say there has been a report of a metal snap detaching from one of these infant snowsuits, which could result in choking. No injuries have been reported, however.

Consumers are being advised to immediately return these snowsuits for a full refund.