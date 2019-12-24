Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Recall issued for Trader Joe's egg and potato salads

Company has a store in Rochester.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery 4 Images

WASHINGTON, DC – A couple of products at Trader Joe’s are being recalled over Listeria concerns.

Bakkavor Foods USA is voluntarily recalled six ounce Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and 20 ounce Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad with “USE BY” date codes up through and including 12/27/19. The products come in plastic cups and trays with SKU numbers printed on the labels and “USE BY” date codes applied to top or bottom of the containers.

The Food and Drug Administration says the recall is happening because Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA notified Bakkavor Foods that they supplied certain lots of Broken Egg Whites products in 20 pounds pails which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

These products were distributed to Trader Joe’s retail stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Alabama, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin. There is a Trader Joe’s location in Rochester, MN.

The FDA says Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. There are no confirmed illnesses connected to this recall to date.

Consumers are urged to throw these products away immediately or return them to where they were bought for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Bakkavor Foods at (855) 312-7504, Monday through Friday 8:00P.M. - 5:00P.M. PST.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Some freezing drizzle overnight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2019 Year in Review: January - February

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Christmas Eve

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Holiday Travel Conditions - Christmas Eve

Image

What's booming in Mason City?

Image

How non-profits protect themselves

Image

Take care of yourself over the holidays

Image

Amish furniture store closing

Image

Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County

Image

Gold Kruggerand Donation

Image

Handling Holiday Waste

Community Events