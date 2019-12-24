Recall issued for Trader Joe's egg and potato salads

WASHINGTON, DC – A couple of products at Trader Joe’s are being recalled over Listeria concerns.

Bakkavor Foods USA is voluntarily recalled six ounce Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and 20 ounce Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad with “USE BY” date codes up through and including 12/27/19. The products come in plastic cups and trays with SKU numbers printed on the labels and “USE BY” date codes applied to top or bottom of the containers.

The Food and Drug Administration says the recall is happening because Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA notified Bakkavor Foods that they supplied certain lots of Broken Egg Whites products in 20 pounds pails which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

These products were distributed to Trader Joe’s retail stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Alabama, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin. There is a Trader Joe’s location in Rochester, MN.

The FDA says Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. There are no confirmed illnesses connected to this recall to date.

Consumers are urged to throw these products away immediately or return them to where they were bought for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Bakkavor Foods at (855) 312-7504, Monday through Friday 8:00P.M. - 5:00P.M. PST.