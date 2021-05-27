Recall issued for Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco Kits

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling its “Chicken Street Taco Kit” due to a labeling error.

Hy-Vee says it got the kits from Reser’s Fine Foods and repackaged them into Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco kits but the bulk kits contained Chipotle Crema Sauce which contains egg that was not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

This recall includes kits sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids (see picture attached) with the UPC 02-82503-09993 and a “Best If Use By” date prior to May 27, 2021 (located on top of label). They were distributed in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

No complaints or illnesses have been associated with this product so far. Consumers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it, or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.