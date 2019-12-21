Contaminated beef could be sitting in Iowa school freezers

WASHINGTON, DC – Over 15 thousand pounds of ready-to-eat beef patty meat distributed in Iowa is being recalled because of contamination fears.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service Advance Pierre Foods in Cincinnati, Ohio, received a complaint about soft green plastic found in a patty, so the company is recalling 15,739 pounds of beef produced on September 11, 2019. This recall covers 15.09 lb. frozen, bulk-packed cases containing “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES” with product code 69097 on the case label.

The beef was shipped to a single distribution site in Iowa, which then sent the patties to other institutions, including schools. Federal health officials say this meat may have been purchased and then put in the freezer. This meat should not be served and should be thrown away or returned to the seller.

While the product was distributed to schools, the USDA says it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of the food provided by the National School Lunch Program.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Worth Sparkman, media relations, Tyson Foods, at (479) 290-6358.