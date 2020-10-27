Recall issued for Trader Joe's brand fish

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Some Trader Joe’s brand fish is being recalled in Iowa, Minnesota, and 17 other states.

Orca Bay Foods of Seattle is recalling 356 cases of 10 ounce retail boxes of Trader Joe's brand Gluten Free Battered Halibut because it contains undeclared wheat and milk allergens. That could cause serious or life-threatening reactions if eaten by people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk.

The code on the recalled fish is 537312620 and “Best If Used By Nov 5, 2021” is located on box end. The fish was sold at Trader Joe’s locations in Iowa, Minnesota, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Health officials say no sickness has been reported so far in connection with this recall.

Consumers who have purchased are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions may contact the company at 1-800-932-ORCA, Monday-Friday, 8 am-4:30 pm Pacific Standard Time.