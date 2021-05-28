Rebuilding at Floyd Co. Fairgrounds nearly complete

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It's been two years since a powerful EF-1 tornado ripped through the Floyd County Fairgrounds, uprooting trees and damaging buildings.

Since that time, much of the grounds have been rebuilt. A new playground, picnic shelter, the Little Hands Building, add-on to livestock, and a wedding/venue barn have all been constructed. Now, they're down to their last building: an indoor entertainment building that will also house a food stand for 4H and a concrete reinforced storm shelter. The goal is to have the building complete by fair week, which is scheduled for July 11-18.

Throughout the rebuilding process, Fair Board president Amy Staudt says the community has backed the fairgrounds 100%.

"We've got kids and the people that want to be out here, and it's so nice for it to come together. The best part is going to be the next five years. Not just this fair to get through, but how it's going in the next five years and building our numbers."

In addition, there has been strong demand to book events inside the new wedding/venue barn and the nearby FFA Youth Enrichment Center, which was not damaged in the tornado.

"We have two weekends open through the end of December right now. Every weekend, there's something in there, whether it's receptions, family reunions, kid's events. The wedding-venue barn, we're just finishing that up and we already have four bookings on scene, uncompleted yet."

With the 2019 fair impacted by the tornado, and last year's being limited to livestock only shows, Staudt is upbeat about the return of a fully functional and open fair for everyone.

"There's grandstands every night, there's concerts every night, there's free entertainment every night. We're back."

As we get closer to fair week, Staudt is anticipating a return to normalcy.

"We're looking forward to getting these last two years of destruction and chaos at our fairgrounds back in order."

The Fair Board's next projects include adding sidewalks, parking lots, sitting areas, and completing the fairground landscaping. Those will have to wait until more funding becomes available. If you would like to donate, call 641-228-1300, or click here.