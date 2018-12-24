Real Christmas Tree sales on the rise

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- According to the national Christmas Tree Association, most people are buying real Christmas Trees.According to the organization which collects Christmas Tree sales data, around 27 million trees real trees were sold in 2017. That number is up ten percent this year.

Local tree growers say they are seeing the same thing and one of the reasons why they believe this is true is because of millennials.

“We’ve got a lot more younger families coming out with the kids, having a great time and getting away from the electronics,” said Mark Fisher, owner of Fisher Tree Farm.

In 2017 the foundation found that around 21 million artificial trees were purchased.