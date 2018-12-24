CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- According to the national Christmas Tree Association, most people are buying real Christmas Trees.According to the organization which collects Christmas Tree sales data, around 27 million trees real trees were sold in 2017. That number is up ten percent this year.
Local tree growers say they are seeing the same thing and one of the reasons why they believe this is true is because of millennials.
“We’ve got a lot more younger families coming out with the kids, having a great time and getting away from the electronics,” said Mark Fisher, owner of Fisher Tree Farm.
In 2017 the foundation found that around 21 million artificial trees were purchased.
Related Content
- Real Christmas Tree sales on the rise
- The cost of a real Christmas tree goes up
- Saying goodbye to your Christmas tree
- Big weekend for Christmas tree sellers
- Chickenpox on the rise
- Tuba Christmas
- Thursday night snow adds to Clear Lake Art Center's Christmas tree lighting
- Package thefts on the rise
- Iowa flu deaths rise again
- Gas prices on the rise
Scroll for more content...