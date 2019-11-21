ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Real Mean Wear Pink campaign raised $56,000 in its second year supporting the American Cancer Society.

14 area men collected donations in October to save lives from breast cancer and exceeded their goal of $50,000.

Tom Dunford with Clements Chevrolet Cadillac was top fundraiser for the second year in a row, collecting $11,349.

“We are grateful for all our Real Men Wear Pink participants for lending their voices to our cause,” says Elizabeth Harris, Community Manager for the American Cancer Society. “Not only did they wear pink, but they raised awareness about breast cancer and made a huge commitment to raise funds to help save more lives. Those donations help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.”

The 2019 Real Men Wear Pink participants of Rochester were:

• Campaign Chair, John Eischen with Rochester Area Builders

• Top Fundraiser, Tom Dunford with Clements Chevrolet Cadillac,

• Dan Larsen with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

• Darren Groteboer with Carpet One Floor and Home

• Josh Bargfrede with MassMutual

• Jim Nicholas with Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

• Keith Allen with Toppers Pizza

• Mike Rosek with First Alliance Credit Union

• Ron Hanson with Hubbard Broadcasting

• Dave Timm with Crossfit Credence

• Jerry Jensen with Valor Mechanical

• Tyler Utzka with KIMT News 3

• Kalan Stittleburg Trillium Spinal Care

• Mike Reps with Two Men and a Truck