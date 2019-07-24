Real Hope for the Hungry

AUSTIN, Minn.- About 795 million people in the world do not have enough food to lead a healthy active life. That's about one in nine people on earth. That’s according to the Food Foundation.

Now, people in the Austin community are coming together to fight that statistic.

On Tuesday night community members filled the Bethlehem Church in Austin and geared up in hair nets, aprons, and gloves. They then started filling small bags with 4 ingredients: soy, chicken powder, veggies, and rice.

Each small bag feeds 6 people and about 7,000 meals were made on Tuesday night.

The bags are loaded into boxes and shipped over seas to places like Sudan and Haiti.

