Real estate company holds groundbreaking for additional townhomes in Byron

BYRON, Minn.- The City of Byron is growing. On Tuesday, Black Swan Real Estate broke ground on a new collection of townhomes in the Stone Haven neighborhood. Employees from the real estate company joined people from Altra Federal Credit Union and Key Builders for the groundbreaking.

"We've got the builder, the lender, the whole team here that made everything possible so we're here to celebrate," says Black Swan Real Estate owner Nick Stageberg.

The company chose to build more homes in the Byron neighborhood because of what the community has to offer.

"Byron is an amazing community to live in. There's a huge amount of demand for housing and we're just grateful for that opportunity to meet that demand."

The Stone Haven neighborhood will soon have 30 new townhomes to meet Byron's growing population.

"I think we're pushing close to 6,000 right now. A lot of towns around us are holding steady but it seems like Byron is taking a nice trajectory on the homes and the population," explains Mayor Daryl Glassmaker.

With the new townhomes on the way and more to come, Glassmaker is predicting the population of Byron to be near 7,000 in the next five years. He also thinks a lot of people are moving to the community because of the quality school district and is optimistic growth will continue to enhance the schools.

Phase two of the townhomes is expected to be complete by Spring 2022.