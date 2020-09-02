Ready to Lead has upcoming sessions to help you serve as community leadership roles

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over the past few years, Rochester has welcomed more than 120 under-represented people to serve in city leadership positions, according to Ready to Lead. That includes people of color, those with disabilities and the LGBTQ community.

Rready to Lead is a program in Rochester that's been around since the 90's. It helps people in the community build the skills and confidence to join community leadership positions, such as serving on government boards, commissions or committees. April Sutor is a director at Family Service Rochester and a member of Ready to lead. She said it gives her chills seeing all those people they've helped now serving as important roles in the community. The program isn't an organization with staff, but rather volunteers.

There are four sessions coming up that'll teach you about the roles and responsibilities board members have, how to understand financial statements, network and discuss the Robert's Rule of Order, which is what most board of directors must follow. "It not only helps non-profits and government boards and stuff," explained Sutor. "It also helps businesses because this translates over into people's work."

Sutor said they want to increase the diversity of skilled people and the inclusiveness of leadership roles. "So when you look at community boards and community leadership, who do you not see," said Sutor. "And that's who we're trying to attract and give them the skills and the confidence to make their voice heard and to be a new leader."

This program is free to everyone because they didn't want to add on another barrier for those wanting to register. If you sign up, you'll get a mentor to stick with you even after the class ends. The first session begins September 16th, then the other 3 will take place once a month after that. They will all be done virtually through Zoom and are about 2 hours long each.