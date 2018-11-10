Ready or not, snowfall expected into Friday

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Are you ready for snow to fly? You might not have a choice.
Snow is expected to fall tonight between 8-10 p.m. and will last overnight before tapering off Friday morning. Another band is possible around noon until Friday afternoon.
Accumulations are likely to be from a dusting to around two inches.
This weekend, we're tracking another system that will bring some light snow on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Amounts will be around a half inch or less. Temps will stay below average for the weekend and starting next week.
