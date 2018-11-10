Clear

Ready or not, snowfall expected into Friday

Snow is expected to fall tonight between 8-10 p.m. and will last overnight before tapering off Friday morning.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 7:30 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 2:20 PM

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Are you ready for snow to fly? You might not have a choice.
Snow is expected to fall tonight between 8-10 p.m. and will last overnight before tapering off Friday morning. Another band is possible around noon until Friday afternoon.
Accumulations are likely to be from a dusting to around two inches.
This weekend, we're tracking another system that will bring some light snow on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Amounts will be around a half inch or less. Temps will stay below average for the weekend and starting next week.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events