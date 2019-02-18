Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ready for a repeat? Storm system similar to this weekend taking aim at viewing area

More snow will move in around midnight on Tuesday night and will continue for much of Tuesday.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 6:38 AM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 6:40 AM

Photo Gallery 1 Images

After a weekend snow storm dropped around 4-6 inches in much of the viewing area, we’re tracking another system that could produce similar amounts Tuesday into Wednesday.
First, let’s look back at this weekend’s snow totals. Mason City and Clear lake each received around six inches, while Austin had five, Rochester had a bit over four and Albert Lea received three.
Charles City was in that five-inch range as well.
Now, let’s look ahead.
More snow will move in around midnight on Tuesday night and will continue for much of Tuesday. This will be a strikingly similar system to this weekend with an additional 2-6 inches possible. Expect delays and cancellations for Wednesday.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -11°
Tracking some sunshine and below average temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section brackets released; 1A & 1AA girl's basketball & boy's hockey

Image

Pancake breakfast helps legacy of two Rochester students live on

Image

Strike Out Homelessness

Image

How to fight the flu with peak of season possibly coming soon

Image

Iowa and Minnesota seeing low flu activity

Image

11th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Poetry contest

Image

Testing water for Nitrates

Image

Wrestling state championship

Image

Highlights: Grizzlies host Pink in the Rink night

Image

Prep basketball highlights: Iowa girls regionals

Community Events