Photo Gallery 1 Images
After a weekend snow storm dropped around 4-6 inches in much of the viewing area, we’re tracking another system that could produce similar amounts Tuesday into Wednesday.
First, let’s look back at this weekend’s snow totals. Mason City and Clear lake each received around six inches, while Austin had five, Rochester had a bit over four and Albert Lea received three.
Charles City was in that five-inch range as well.
Now, let’s look ahead.
More snow will move in around midnight on Tuesday night and will continue for much of Tuesday. This will be a strikingly similar system to this weekend with an additional 2-6 inches possible. Expect delays and cancellations for Wednesday.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Ready for a repeat? Storm system similar to this weekend taking aim at viewing area
- Tracking a winter storm taking aim at the viewing area
- We're tracking another winter storm that is taking aim at the viewing area Monday into Tuesday
- Winter Storm Warning issued throughout viewing area
- Heat advisory blankets viewing area
- Heat advisory blankets viewing area
- Update: Winter Storm Warning expanded in viewing area
- Warnings and watches issued for viewing area
- April snowstorm expected to batter viewing area