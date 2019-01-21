Ready for Round 2? More winter weather taking aim at viewing area

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Adams; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Madison; Marshall; Polk; Ringgold; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Storm to Bring a Variety of Wintry Conditions to the Region Late Tonight Through Tuesday Night... .A complex storm will bring a mixture of light freezing drizzle and light freezing rain, snow and wind and even rain over portions of southern Iowa as it tracks into southern Iowa Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected over northern Iowa while over the south a mixture of snow and ice is anticipated. Travel impacts will vary across the region, with both the morning and afternoon commutes affected with possibly hazardous travel over much of the state Tuesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches north of Highway 20; 5 inches along and south of Highway 20 to around 2 inches along Interstate 80. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest, central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTRY MIX FOLLOWED BY SNOW EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRAVEL TONIGHT AND TUESDAY ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... .Travel impacts are likely later tonight and Tuesday as a wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle develops across southern Minnesota. A light glazing of ice is possible. The wintry mix will change over to snow Tuesday morning. A total of 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely across the region. Winds will increase Tuesday evening to around 20 to 25 mph which could cause some blowing and drifting snow as well. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect generally south of a line from New Ulm, Minnesota through Faribault from 6 pm Monday evening, through midnight Tuesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow and freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Returns For Tuesday...Several Inches Likely... .A winter storm will bring another round of snow to the region from late tonight through Tuesday night. The bulk of the snow will fall from mid Tuesday morning into the later evening hours. Periods of freezing precipitation are possible mostly south of Interstate 90 overnight into Tuesday morning, with an additional threat into the evening for parts of far northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Snow accumulations near 6 inches are currently expected, but locally higher amounts are possible. Where the heavier snowbands set up, and how much falls, is still not certain. There is some potential for higher amounts. Trace icing possible. Roads will become snow covered as the day wears on Tuesday, with slippery to hazardous conditions expected for the evening commute. Plan now for these travel impacts. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Wintry mix possible. Total snow accumulations near 6 inches. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Returns For Tuesday...Several Inches Likely... .A winter storm will bring another round of snow to the region from late tonight through Tuesday night. The bulk of the snow will fall from mid Tuesday morning into the later evening hours. Periods of freezing precipitation are possible mostly south of Interstate 90 overnight into Tuesday morning, with an additional threat into the evening for parts of far northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Snow accumulations near 6 inches are currently expected, but locally higher amounts are possible. Where the heavier snowbands set up, and how much falls, is still not certain. There is some potential for higher amounts. Trace icing possible. Roads will become snow covered as the day wears on Tuesday, with slippery to hazardous conditions expected for the evening commute. Plan now for these travel impacts. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Wintry mix possible. Total snow accumulations near 6 inches. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Storm to Bring a Variety of Wintry Conditions to the Region Late Tonight Through Tuesday Night... .A complex storm will bring a mixture of light freezing drizzle and light freezing rain, snow and wind and even rain over portions of southern Iowa as it tracks into southern Iowa Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected over northern Iowa while over the south a mixture of snow and ice is anticipated. Travel impacts will vary across the region, with both the morning and afternoon commutes affected with possibly hazardous travel over much of the state Tuesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected. Heaviest snowfall over northwest Iowa north of Highway 20.

* WHERE...Portions of western and northwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.