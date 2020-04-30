Reactivating operations at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we navigate the Coronavirus pandemic, there's many questions about how to adjust to a "new normal." That stands true for those in the medical community as well.

Leaders at Mayo Clinic are working on a strategy for how to safely reactivate operations.

"Mayo Clinic's Commitment to both COVID and non-COVID patients is what's at stake here," said Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert Elie Berbari.

Berbari says short term, their strategy is focused on the use of personal protective equipment, testing, environmental care and social distancing. But the long term strategy depends on innovation.

"We either have to have enough herd immunity or have some sort of a destructive vaccine or destructive management strategy that could transform this illness that's potentially deadly into a more manageable illness," Doctor Berbari explained.

A clinical trial is underway at Mayo Clinic using a drug called Remdesivir. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of allergy and Infectious diseases says the drug is promising. Because the clinical trial at Mayo Clinic using Remdesivir is ongoing, results are not yet available. The FDA is expected to approved the drug for emergency use at any time.