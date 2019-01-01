Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Reactions to Elizabeth Warren's Possible Candidacy

Senator Elizabeth Warren is taking more steps towards announcing a 2020 presidential bid. Here is how Rochester is reacting.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 11:34 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is exploring plans toward a presidential run by announcing she is forming an exploratory committee.

Her announcement focused on topics like government accountability, keeping tabs on corporate America and tightening the gap in economic equality.

Former City Council candidate Heather Holmes and KIMT News 3 Political Analyst Dr. Eric Shoars shared their reactions on what Warren's run will mean for female representation in politics.

"I think it's incredibly brave as someone who has just run for local office, I think it's incredibly brave to get yourself out there and to do it as quickly and as soon as she has decided," Heather Holmes said.

"She is a seasoned politician and she's very well-known not only within Democratic circles obviously but also the American people," Dr. Eric Shoars said.

Warren is the first to enter what will be a crowded and coveted race.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 1°
Cold temperatures ring in the new year.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CURE Survey

Image

Ringing in the new year sober

Image

Sudanese community holds vigil

Image

Warren May Run for President

Image

Year in Review 2018 - Heartwarming Stories

Image

A Healthy Head-start for 2019

Image

Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Image

2018 Sports Rewind

Image

Invasive insect is impacting holiday decorations

Image

American Legion throws one last party before its big move

Community Events