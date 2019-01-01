Reactions to Elizabeth Warren's Possible Candidacy

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is exploring plans toward a presidential run by announcing she is forming an exploratory committee.

Her announcement focused on topics like government accountability, keeping tabs on corporate America and tightening the gap in economic equality.

Former City Council candidate Heather Holmes and KIMT News 3 Political Analyst Dr. Eric Shoars shared their reactions on what Warren's run will mean for female representation in politics.

"I think it's incredibly brave as someone who has just run for local office, I think it's incredibly brave to get yourself out there and to do it as quickly and as soon as she has decided," Heather Holmes said.

"She is a seasoned politician and she's very well-known not only within Democratic circles obviously but also the American people," Dr. Eric Shoars said.

Warren is the first to enter what will be a crowded and coveted race.