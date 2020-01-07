Reaction to tensions in Iran

MASON CITY, Iowa - Tensions are rising between the U.S. and Iran, after a drone strike killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has threatened retaliation, and to pull out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran nuclear deal, of 2015. President Trump has threatened by striking back if Iran attacks U.S. targets.

Faruk Jessa is an Air Force and Navy veteran, with plenty of global experience. He calls the attacks on the U.S. Baghdad facilities unacceptable.

"They have the opportunity to discuss and talk. There seems to be reports where they've also gone ahead in the past and caused harm to our troops. That's unacceptable."

He's understanding of the decision to put more troops in the Middle East.

"We have to put our troops in the area. We're not going to have another tragedy. We don't want anymore problems."

But he remains hopeful negotiation will prevail.

"We're still willing to talk, the United States is never in a position where don't want to talk. We're always available to talk. But if we're met with aggression, we have to protect our interests."

If renegotiation of the JCPOA is in the plans, he believes a second party could serve as a mediator.

"If you had Japan, for example, go in as a second party to oversee nuclear talks, where there's proliferation programs and so on, then I think things may work out. But I don't think Iran is ready to agree to work with other folks."

University of Minnesota professor Mark Bell isn't surprised by Iran's threats.

"It has a lot of cards that it could potentially play in the region. The U.S. should not be surprised that Iran starts to play some of those cards after the assassination of a prominent figure."

Clearly, the U.S. is once again facing a difficult international threat.

"It remains to be seen how extensively how Iran will respond, and what the U.S. will do in response to those responses."

The Iraqi Parliament recently voted to expel U.S. troops from the country. In response, President Trump is threatening sanctions unless the U.S. is compensated for the cost of an "extraordinarily expensive air base."