Reaction to Iowa Governor's Condition of the State address

DES MOINES, Iowa – Reactions to Governor Reynolds’ Condition of the State address are coming in from all across the political spectrum.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig - “I appreciate the Governor’s long-standing and continued commitment to soil conservation and water quality. As we continue implementing the Nutrient Reduction Strategy, more conservation practices are being adopted in rural and urban areas of the state than ever before. I look forward to reviewing the details of the proposal and working with Gov. Reynolds and the legislature to engage more Iowans in our mission to improve our state’s natural resources.”

“I share Gov. Reynolds’ commitment to growing the state’s biofuels industry through the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program that’s administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Iowa is the country’s largest producer of ethanol and biodiesel. Increasing demand and access to biofuels at the pump is a win for consumers, producers and rural communities around our state.”

“Foreign animal diseases present a very real and ongoing threat to Iowa’s livestock and economy. I will continue to advocate for additional resources that advance the state’s animal emergency response plans and work with producers to enhance biosecurity.”

Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic - "Governor Reynolds continues to push snake oil solutions at the expense of Iowa families. Today she promoted an income tax cut that would be paid for in large part by raising the sales tax, which hits hardest on working families."

"The Governor just doesn't get it. Iowans are happy to pay our fair share for our schools, roads, health care, and clean drinking water, but we are disappointed and fed up with her raising taxes on hardworking Iowans while cutting taxes for the wealthy and giving away hundreds of millions to companies like Apple and Facebook."

"We need to invest in each other, in our public services, and the only way we can sustain those investments over the long term is for corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair share. Unfortunately Governor Reynolds' priorities are backwards and out of line with Iowa values."

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley - "House Republicans thank Governor Reynolds for laying out a positive agenda this morning. I applaud the Governor for her continued efforts to make Iowa’s workforce a priority and strengthen it for the 21st century.”

“While there is much work ahead of us, House Republicans will keep an open mind and work closely with Governor Reynolds on our shared priorities this session."

NAMI Iowa Executive Director Peggy Huppert - “I was encouraged to hear again the governor’s care and concern for the tens of thousands of Iowans affected by mental illness, many of whom are now unable to get appropriate help. After two years of passing progressive policy initiatives, she promised last year to address the funding crisis. She has put forward a proposed solution, and I applaud her for that.”

FAMiLY Leader President and CEO Bob Vander Plaats – “The vast majority of Iowans support commonsense regulations that would protect mothers and children from efforts to expand abortion even to the day of birth, or designs to make Iowa taxpayers fund abortions. But in 2018, unelected judges stripped the right from all Iowans to determine for ourselves commonsense abortion law.”

"So the governor is right to call on legislators to correct the courts and give We the People of Iowa our voice back. I sincerely hope our elected representatives will respond to her leadership by advancing the Protect Life Amendment."

Center for Rural Affairs policy associate Cody Smith- “After a decade in waiting, Iowans can finally celebrate some real movement on improving the quality of our state’s lakes, rivers, and streams. We applaud this announcement and stand ready and willing to work with legislators and the Governor’s office to make this a reality in our state.”

“Gov. Reynolds’ budget request is exciting, but we believe the state must use this opportunity wisely for the funds to have the greatest impact. “This includes crucial investments in staffing for Watershed Management Authorities, which has been shown time and time again to be a key indicator of success in long-term water quality improvement.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann - “Thanks to GOP leadership, our state is leading the nation with a booming economy and a financially sound state budget. Today, Gov. Reynolds laid out a bold agenda -- a continued commitment to education funding, significant investment in rural communities, and innovative workforce initiatives -- that will make Iowa a better place to work and raise a family for decades to come. Opportunity truly does live here in the great state of Iowa.”