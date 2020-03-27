Reaction to House approval of $2.2 trillion stimulus

KIMT-TV 3 – The U.S. House has passed a $2.2 trillion package of rescue measures aimed at saving the economy from the impact of the coronavirus-related shutdowns. Here is some of the reaction to that vote:

1st District Iowa Congresswoman Abbie Finkenauer (D) - I'm proud of the fact that in the face of a global pandemic, we are able to pass a historic bill that provides immediate relief to millions of folks across the country whose lives have been altered. We know hard-working Iowans will find the direct financial assistance helpful, as we heard directly on our telephone town hall Thursday, and through the feedback we’ve received over the last few weeks.”

“Healthcare workers will get much-needed help as they battle the outbreak 24 hours a day. Small businesses, educators and farmers will get the aid they need to continue persevering in our communities. We still have more work to do, but hopefully this helps make the next few weeks or months more manageable for everyone."

1st District Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn (R) - “The American people continue to face turmoil from a hidden enemy, a deadly virus that is creating vast destruction – from the heartbreaking loss of human life to massive economic hardship. I stand in support of this relief package."

“For so many Americans, life has been tilted on its axis due to the deep and fluid impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In circumstances like this, it is now, more than ever, crucial to put politics aside and instead place the well-being of Americans first, which is why strongly support the CARES Act."

“Through the passing of this bipartisan legislation, we will have greater access to resources and tools to help deal with the coronavirus, minimize the loss of life, and reignite our economy and return millions of Americans back to work."

“The legislation includes: grants and loans to sustain small businesses and enable enterprises to pay and retain employees; direct aid payments to American families; expanded unemployment benefits; support for medical providers, including our rural hospitals; assistance to the airlines and other industries; and, it directs resources to the USDA, including the Commodity Credit Corporation, to backstop farmers, agri-businesses and help sustain our food supply."

“Historically, in times of national crisis, Americans have risen to meet even the most daunting of challenges. As I survey the response to this pandemic in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, I have no doubt that we are rising to overcome this invisible enemy."

“For example, Rochester’s Mayo Clinic led the charge in researching and developing new testing and treatment methods to fight coronavirus. The Clinic has also collaborated with the Minnesota Department of Health to eliminate the testing backlogs. Additionally, Bedford Industries in Worthington reconfigured operations to manufacture and supply medical face shields to medical care providers across the region."

“I’m so proud of the sacrifices southern Minnesotans are making to care for, not just themselves, but their fellow neighbors and communities. It is acts of selflessness and dedication to the common good like these that leave me assured we will emerge from these trying times even stronger than before."

2nd District Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig (DFL) - “I’ve talked with the owners of small businesses who have taken out equity lines of credit to keep their businesses alive, nonprofits who are overextending themselves to meet the needs of their communities and families who don’t know if their internet will support their kids learning at home.”

“Today we took another bipartisan step toward providing immediate relief to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but I’ll keep working until I know that our students, hard-working Minnesotans, small businesses and nonprofits -- and our suburbs and rural communities -- have the support they need to get through this.”

Amanda Ballantyne, Executive Director of the Main Street Alliance - “The best way to support the economy during this crisis is to keep workers getting paychecks, and keep small businesses solvent.”

“We hear every day from small business owners who have been forced to lay off employees, and have been waiting to hear what support was coming -- and if they will get a lifeline or will need to permanently close their doors. And for them, this package has needed elements -- but in the wrong order.”

“Small businesses simply will not take out loans to cover payroll with no revenue coming in, putting these loans at risk of not being eligible for forgiveness. And structural inequities in our lending institutions mean women and small business owners or color are less likely to get loans, and if they do access them, they are small and on worse terms. The way this program is designed, many small businesses will likely close rather than take on the risk of debt.”

“This package is a start on which we can improve. The health care system and unemployment expansions are necessary. They need to be put in place quickly and with true equity of access. And we must ensure, in partnership with the SBA, this is implemented quickly and in a streamlined way that reduces any burden on already struggling small businesses.”