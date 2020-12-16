Reaction to Governor Walz's proclamation giving schools the option for in-person learning next month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz is revealing a plan to get kids back into elementary school classrooms next month. Those kids could be back at their desks as soon as January 18th, but there will be a few more rules to follow.

Districts have the option of returning to full, in-person learning or a hybrid model.

There will be additional coronavirus protocols, among them, teachers will be required to wear both masks and face shields. Students will have to eat lunch in their classrooms or go outside.

Still, some educators see the move as a step in the right direction.

Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota says she supports the Governor's plan to start with elementary students first.

"We've got some kindergarteners who have never been in a school building yet. It's hard to imagine that. So, It's really exciting and hopeful to imagine their first day of school, strange that it will be in January," said Specht.

Rochester Public Schools reacted to the order, saying "Like the Governor and most Minnesotans, we want our students safely back in the classroom. With proper mitigation strategies and updated guidance from the Minnesota Departments of Education and Health, we are feeling more confident about a return to school for some of our students."

RPS says they will begin meeting to discuss what the next steps will be for the district.