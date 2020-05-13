Reaction to Gov. Walz lifting 'stay-at-home' order

KIMT-TV 3 – Reaction is coming in to Governor Tim Walz’ decision to relax coronavirus-related restrictions in Minnesota.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) says he supports the lifting of the stay-at-home order on May 18:

“We’re moving in the right direction. This is really good news. I’m glad that he listened to us and I feel like we lead the way. Now it’s up to us, you and me, that we practice safe distancing. I have every confidence we’re going to be able to do it. Minnesota is back on track.”

Charlie Weaver, executive director of the Minnesota Business Partnership, issued the following statement regarding Governor Walz’ announcement:

“The Governor took an important step toward reopening Minnesota tonight. We know this was not an easy decision, but the Governor’s decision to allow the stay-at-home order to expire and his plan to lift further restrictions on June 1 will help protect public health while allowing our state’s economy to begin the road to recovery.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued the following statement on Governor Tim Walz’s new executive orders:

“As a member of the Executive Council, I support Governor Walz’s new executive orders and will vote to approve them this evening. As Attorney General and Minnesota’s chief legal officer, Governor Walz is continuing to act fully within his legal and constitutional authority in issuing all these orders. My office is ready to and will defend any and all of them, as well as the Governor’s power to issue them."

“I appreciate the care and sensitivity that the Governor is bringing to gradually turning the dial on reopening Minnesota. He’s not just carelessly flipping a switch: he’s intentionally relying on epidemiology, testing, and the science of human behavior in a way that will make life easier while also protecting life. I’m especially glad to see the protections for workers and vulnerable people. I strongly support those measures. He’s also relying on Minnesotans’ strength and trust to continue to be safe and look out for one another, while also extending the peacetime emergency to be ready to act if need be."

“I know this moment has been difficult economically and socially for so many of us. While these measures will ease some of those difficulties, our responsibilities as a people for our own health and the health of everyone else are far from over. I join the Governor in strongly reiterating that if you can work from home, you must work from home — with emphasis on ‘must.’ More broadly, it is the moral duty of all of us as Minnesotans and human beings to continue to practice social distancing, to wear masks in public to ensure the safety of all workers and vulnerable Minnesotans, and to follow all the provisions of the order to keep ourselves and each other safe. That shouldn’t be hard, because Minnesotans naturally care for each other. Now more than ever, we’ll get through this together.”