Reaction from the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case

Reactions are pouring in from many after the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case was released.

From the Rochester Police Department:

"Regardless of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, the Rochester Police Department reaffirms our commitment to providing the community the highest level of public safety. Through these challenging times, we remain dedicated to our core values – including respect, compassion and service. We believe that every contact counts and that policing with our hearts is essential to building trust and legitimacy. We share this community’s concerns. With partnership and collaboration, we will strive toward a stronger Rochester."

Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Funk:

"At Albert Lea Area Schools we understand that our students may experience strong emotions regarding the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin. We appreciate and acknowledge the rights our students have in advocating for​ what they believe in."​

At this time, we encourage all parents/guardians to talk with your student(s) about how they may be feeling about the verdict and the importance of expressing themselves appropriately."

We appreciate your continued support of a safe environment for our students and staff. Albert Lea Area Schools is committed to providing safe, healthy, and welcoming schools for all."

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin:

“I am grateful that our legal system has reached a just verdict and held George Floyd’s murderer accountable, particularly given how often it fails to deliver justice in the cases of clear police misconduct towards Black Americans. It is my sincere hope that today’s ruling is the beginning of a new paradigm wherein law enforcement is held to account when they abuse the trust and authority placed in them."

“While George Floyd’s murderer is going to jail, the fact remains that the very systems which led to this tragedy in the first place still exist. Thankfully, there was justice in the courts today, and now we need justice for George Floyd in the legislature. George Floyd should still be alive today, and until we pass serious police reform and accountability measures, the likelihood of this happening again here remains very high."

“Our state and national legislatures have work in front of them to pass real police reform and accountability measures to deliver on the promises we have made to ensure this never happens again. The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is committed to delivering those necessary reform measures and creating a public safety system that does right by each and every one of us.”

John Gordon, executive director of the ACLU of Minnesota:

“Today, for the first time in state history, a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man. Now, we can finally say George Floyd’s name and make it synonymous not only with grief, anger, and loss over his brutal murder, but with a moment of justice. But to be clear, true justice would mean George Floyd was alive today, with his fiancée, his daughter, and his family."

“While this verdict brings a certain rare form of accountability for police, achieving this outcome for Mr. Floyd is only one step in addressing police abuse of power, disparate treatment, and excessive force against Black and Brown communities. We still must radically change policing in Minnesota and across the country, increase accountability and transparency, and create policies that combat racism in policing."

“The jury's decision to convict Derek Chauvin does not negate the fact that Mr. Floyd’s tragic murder is part of a horrifying local and national pattern of officers using excessive force against people of color. Mr. Floyd was one of more than 5,000 people killed by police since 2015."

“Mr. Floyd should not have died under an officer’s knee — he should still be alive today. So should Daunte Wright, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, and countless other Black people killed by police."

“Our elected officials, activists, communities, and organizations, including the ACLU of Minnesota, must continue to fight for racial justice in Mr. Floyd’s name. We must re-examine our entire system of public safety and public health, and root out the racism that pervades law enforcement. We must prohibit police mistreatment of communities of color, which leads to people being both underserved and overpoliced. We must divert funding from traditional policing toward community-based services, such as crisis teams, so all communities are truly safe. We must remove police from enforcing traffic infractions and low-level offenses. Taking another person’s life is the most extreme action a police officer can take, and new standards for use of force, along with increased accountability and transparency, are needed to ensure that police violence and killings end."

“We join with Mr. Floyd’s family, our community, and our nation in mourning his death. We will never forget to ‘Say His Name.’ Together, we’ll work to ensure that one day, we can remember George Floyd in celebration of the true justice for all achieved in his name.”

U.S. Representative Angie Craig:

“George Floyd’s death represented yet another chapter in a long history of our nation’s failure to stand up for the basic human rights of every American, particularly those of Black men. It is my sincere hope that today’s verdict can one day be understood as a turning point in our nation’s history – and that this decision will bring a long overdue sense of peace to George Floyd’s family and friends."

While we cannot bring George Floyd back, we can take steps to ensure that tragedies like this are never allowed to occur again. In Congress, I am dedicated to making substantive reforms to our law enforcement system to provide accountability. The House has passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act earlier this year, and the Senate must act now.”

The Minnesota Business Partnership, which represents the CEOs and top executives of more than 100 of Minnesota’s largest businesses:

“Today, justice was served and hopefully some measure of healing can begin. This outcome demonstrates that our justice system, while imperfect, can work. We are pleased the jury carefully weighed the evidence and delivered a just verdict in this case, but we also recognize that the struggle for racial equality and equity is far from finished. It is not enough to secure a conviction after an injustice occurs, we must collectively work to adopt policies, practices and behaviors at a community and individual level to prevent the injustice from happening in the first place.”

“Our state has done important work on police reform, but more remains to be done. We must continue working to ensure our laws conform to high standards and expectations and that the law is enforced fairly and equitably. But achieving true social justice requires measures that go beyond passing and enforcing new laws; our culture, attitudes and behaviors must also change. It is incumbent upon all of us – elected officials, law enforcement agencies and officers, civil servants, community leaders, educators, the business community, and the public – to take bold steps toward building a more equitable state for all Minnesotans.”

Justice is served for #GeorgeFloyd. Thank goodness. The struggle for a broader justice continues. — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) April 20, 2021

Convicting Dereck Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is a moment of accountability, and also a moment to recommit ourselves to the movement for racial justice his tragic murder sparked. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) April 20, 2021

Progress Iowa executive director Matt Sinovic:

"Whatever our race, wherever we come from, we all just want to make it home safely at the end of the day. George Floyd never made it home. Thankfully, his murderer was convicted today. But Black people still live under the threat of higher fatality from police brutality. And too many Iowa politicians seem intent on making it easier for police violence to occur, and less likely that guilty verdicts like the one announced today will happen in our state." "In the past few months, the Iowa legislature has created policies that would make it easier to not hold police accountable if they engage in the kind of brutality that killed George Floyd, all while making it harder to vote and harder to exercise our first amendment right to protest. Instead of investing in additional diversity training, restraint training and working to build a healthy rapport with marginalized Iowans, the legislature is focused on immunity for unconscionable behavior as opposed to working to prevent it. Their priorities are completely backwards, and will cause more death and more division if they continue down this path." "We hope today's verdict brings at least some peace to George Floyd's family, the Black community, and the entire country. But police brutality still happens too often, and too many Black Americans don't make it home safely as a result. We will continue the fight to change state and federal laws that fail to create accountability for police brutality, and stand with all those who work toward racial justice." Connie Ryan, Executive Director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa: “The jury got it right in the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin on all three counts. On that fatal day eleven months ago, Chauvin kneeled on the neck of an innocent man and callously pushed the breath out of him minute by minute, second by second. The jury’s decision today provided accountability for that action.” “Even with a decision that holds one police officer accountable for his grievous and inhumane actions, let us be clear that justice will only be served in the death of Mr. Floyd when we our society makes real, substantial systemic changes. Until our society makes change in laws, policies, and practice that ensure a Black man cannot unnecessarily and unlawfully die at the hands of a police officer, there is no real justice.” “Today is a reminder of what must happen in the United States. Will we take hold of this moment to create real change, or will we let it slip through our hands once again? Will more Black people have to be killed again and again for us to have the commitment to make change? Those are the hard questions that we must grapple with as a society. We must make a real commitment to change and take action today.”

My statement on the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/rJHDDP8vMO — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 20, 2021