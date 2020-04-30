ReStore will accept your donations during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Area ReStore is meant to help homeowners achieve the strength and stability they need to create better lives for themselves.

Some homeowners might realize they're needing some help with a project that will improve their home. But right now, they could be struggling financially. Manager, Smanda Kintzi, said that's where ReStore can be beneficial. Not only for you, but another local organization as well. "With people being out of work, being laid off, they don't have as much money to be able to go to the larger box stores and get whatever they need," Kintzi said. "Being able to come to the ReStore, they're able to save money on things they're looking for to do small projects or to furnish their home. They're also able to help us support habitat for humanity, which is amazing."

ReStore is temporarily closed to the general public due to Minnesota's stay at home order, but the organization posts available items on its Facebook, so you can still get the unique items you might need for a project around the house. Kintzi said they set up a 30-minute purchasing window for customers, who are asked to wear a mask and sanitize their hands when coming through the door.

You also have the option of dontating items you find after your spring cleaning. Kintzi said they're taking extra steps to make sure everything donated is thoroughly disinfected. And if you can't bring it over right away, storing the items in a box in your garage in the meantime helps stop the spread of any germs. "If you've got it contained in a cardboard box, anything in that box can decontaminate over the course of 4 to 5 days and then the cardboard box, once it arrives to us, only needs about 24 hours to actually disinfect itself," Kintzi said. "So even that information is helpful for us if we know that it's been sitting and not been touched."

Starting next week, if you want to donate any items to ReStore, the donation days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. If you come after hours, you can drop off donations on shelves on the side of the building. If you're wondering what items you might have lying around that the ReStore could use, you can check out its Facebook and website.